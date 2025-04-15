WNBA draftees turn attention to making rosters as training camp opens in a few weeks

NEW YORK — Paige Bueckers will be heading to Dallas, the latest transcendent college star to go No. 1 in the WNBA draft. Her spot is assured with the Wings.
It may be tough for a lot of the other 37 players drafted Monday night to make teams when training camps open in less than two weeks. The WNBA has notoriously been one of the toughest leagues to make. Even with the addition of the expansion Golden State Valkyries this season, there's a maximum of 156 roster spots in the league.
Last year's draft class headlined by Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese had 13 players make opening day rosters, which was down two from the previous season and four from 2022. Many teams draft international players to stash them overseas until potentially having them join the franchise at a future date.
The league is growing on and off the court. Last season had record viewership and attendance, which has led to huge optimism in the WNBA heading into the season which begins on May 16. While this season is in a good place, the league and players union are working on a new collective bargaining agreement that will need to be decided before the 2026 season takes place.
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said she's ''optimistic about coming to a transformational CBA at some point.'' She described the talks being in the early phases. Players are looking for higher salaries, a new economic model and improved benefits.
''We want to have a fair deal for all, but it has to be within the confines of a sustainable economic model that goes on for 10 years,'' she said.
Salaries are going to be a huge part of the negotiations. They are expected to grow exponentially in the new CBA with the 11-year media rights deal the WNBA signed last July that will bring in at least $200 million a year. That deal goes into effect next year.
Bueckers is going to make around $78,000 this year in base salary. That's slightly more than Clark and Reese made last season under the current rookie contract scale. All three have supplemented that income with huge endorsement deals with companies such as Nike, Gatorade, Bose and State Farm. Those deals started when they were in college.