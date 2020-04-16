Live sports have been stalled for the last five weeks, but that ends Friday, when the WNBA draft proceeds virtually beginning at 7 p.m. We'll get you ready with all the essentials before the big day.

First up is a league-wide look at an unprecedented draft.

———

What you need to know

Friday's draft will be broadcast on ESPN, with Ryan Ruocco and UConn greats Rebecca Lobo and Sue Bird bringing coverage from ESPN's Bristol studio and Holly Rowe contributing remotely. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce selections from a remote location, and various draftees are set to join the telecast. The WNBA will also honor Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant, Payton Chester and Kobe Bryant during the draft.

———

Sabrina Ionescu is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick

There's a lot of intrigue in this draft but not around who will be off the board first, as the New York Liberty are expected to take Oregon superstar Sabrina Ionescu with the No. 1 overall pick. Ionescu, a generational talent who amassed 26 triple-doubles, 2,000 career points, 1,000 career assists and 1,000 career rebounds, nearly declared for the draft last year. But she returned to Eugene in pursuit of a national title. Those dreams were left unfulfilled with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, but Ionescu's promise at the next level is undeniable and she'll be the figure around whom the Liberty reshape their franchise.

———

Dallas and New York all over the first round

First-round picks have moved around quite a bit leading up to the draft, ultimately leaving New York and Dallas in the driver's seat. Following a three-team trade on Wednesday that sent former UConn star Tina Charles to Washington, the Liberty and Wings currently account for half of the first-round picks. It's entirely possible that those picks aren't done switching hands, but Friday will still likely mark a franchise-shaping draft for both clubs. Meanwhile, Connecticut, Los Angeles, Washington and Las Vegas won't make their selections until the second or third rounds, and the remaining six teams have one first-round pick apiece.

———

Offseason catch-up

Friday's draft will be the final major offseason event in what has otherwise been a lively six months since the Mystics and Sun battled in the 2019 Finals. In January a new CBA was adopted and is considered a win for both the league and the players. It featured salary/compensation increases, paid maternity leave and improved travel conditions. That helped create one of the league's most exciting free-agency periods in recent memory, with players like Seimone Augustus and Kristi Toliver (L.A.), DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix) and, most recently, Charles (D.C.) finding new homes. The hype around the 2020 season couldn't be higher.

———

What happens next?

The league announced at the beginning of the month that training camps and the regular season's initial start date of May 15 will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though the WNBA is planning around what a return to play could look like and when it could happen, how that will actually play out is anyone's guess. One thing working in the league's favor is that with the Tokyo Olympics moved to 2021, it gains back a month that was originally allocated as an Olympic break.

———

©2020 The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.)

Visit The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.) at www.courant.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—————

PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):