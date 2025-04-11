WNBA draft guide: Paige Bueckers and the Valkyries get ready for their big night in New York

The WNBA will finally be able to welcome Paige Bueckers to the league.
The versatile UConn standout is the odds-on favorite to become the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings. She spent five years at Connecticut after being sidelined by injuries. Bueckers will have plenty of company Monday night, especially with the WNBA having its first expansion team in 17 years in the Golden State Valkyries making their debut draft selection at No. 5 overall.
This is the 29th draft in league history. There will be 13 franchises making a combined 38 draft selections over three rounds. The first round will feature 12 picks with 13 in each of the final two rounds. After Dallas makes its pick, the Seattle Storm hold the No. 2 selection overall with the Washington Mystics having both the third and fourth picks.
How to watch the 2025 WNBA draft
ESPN is televising the draft starting at 7:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. EST. A countdown show will be available starting at 7 p.m. EST on the ESPN app, and the WNBA has its own ''Orange Carpet'' for draft prospects showing off their own style and fashion before the big night. The league also will be providing updates on its social and digital sites, including the WNBA app and WNBA.com.
The orange carpet should be quite the fashion show, based on the show draftees put on last year. That's when Caitlin Clark became the first athlete — female or male — dressed by Prada for the WNBA or NBA draft and helped set the tone for draft night in style.
When and where is the draft?
Monday night in New York.