WNBA DRAFT

When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday. The draft is virtual, televised by ESPN

Rounds: Three. With 12 teams, there will be 36 total picks.

The skinny: Dallas owns the top two picks, along with the No. 5.

Lynx picks: They have one, the ninth choice overall. Their second-rounder was traded to Connecticut in 2020 in the Rachel Banham deal, and the third-rounder went to Indiana.

First-round order: 1. Dallas (from New York); 2. Dallas; 3. Atlanta; 4. Indiana; 5. Dallas (from Washington via New York); 6. New York (from Connecticut via Phoenix); 7. Los Angeles (from Dallas via Chicago); 8. Chicago (from Phoenix via Dallas); 9. Lynx; 10. Los Angeles; 11. Seattle; 12. Las Vegas.

Top prospects: Charli Collier, C, Texas; Awak Kuier, F, Finland; Arella Guirantes, G, Rutgers; Rennia Davis, F, Tennessee; Aari McDonald, G, Arizona; Dana Evans, G, Louisville; Chelsea Dungee, G, Arkansas; Kiana Williams, G, Stanford; Michaela Onyenwere, F, UCLA; Natasha Mack, F, Oklahoma State; Jasmine Walker, F, Alabama; DiJonai Carrington, G, Baylor.