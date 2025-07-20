WNBA commissioner optimistic about getting new CBA deal done

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert feels optimistic that the league and the players' union will be able to come to a new collective bargaining agreement at some point, even if it's after the end of October deadline.
While the two sides are far apart right now after meeting for the first time in person on Thursday since December with more than 40 players in attendance, Engelbert has faith that a deal will get finished.
''I'm still really optimistic that we'll get something done that would be transformational,'' she said before the All-Star Game on Saturday night. ''And that, next year at All-Star, we'll be talking about how great everything is. Obviously there's a lot of hard work to be done on both sides to get there.''
While the commissioner was talking to the media, players warmed up on the court wearing shirts that said "Pay us what you owe us.''
Engelbert said that more meetings are planned in the future. The current CBA will expire on Oct. 31 after the season is over.
''I have confidence we can get something done by October, but I'm not going to put an exact date on it,'' she said. ''We've got some room to continue negotiations if we're close at that point.''
There's a lot of money coming into the league over the next few years with a new 11-year media rights deal worth over $2.2 billion, three new expansion teams that each paid $250 million in fees and many new sponsors.
The players top priorities are greatly increased salaries and a revenue sharing plan which Engelbert understands.