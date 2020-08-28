The WNBA spread the six games that were postponed this week over the course of three makeup dates.

Chicago will play Indiana and Los Angeles will face Minnesota on Monday Aug. 31. Connecticut meets Phoenix on Monday Sept. 7. The final three games will be made up on Sept. 13 — a day after the regular season was supposed to end with Dallas-New York, Las Vegas-Seattle and Washington-Atlanta that day.

While no team had back-to-back games on the original schedule, the makeup dates have forced many of the teams to have to play on consecutive days now. Las Vegas is one of those teams that will have back-to-back games now. Those will come on the final two days of the season with the Aces facing Los Angeles on Saturday and Seattle on Sunday. The three teams are sitting at the top of the standings heading into this weekend.

"It could be an interesting weekend for us," Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said.

Las Vegas' game against Los Angeles had its start time moved up to 3 p.m. EDT so that the Aces wouldn't have to play two games in less than 20 hours.

Laimbeer mused about how potentially the two teams could have played this upcoming Monday since neither teams plays Sunday. It still would have given the Aces games on consecutive days, but the Storm game would have been on the front end. Seattle plays on Saturday and then doesn't play again until Wedensday.

"It would have been easier to to do it this Monday since Seattle has three days off," he said. "Now they put us on the back end of a back to back. It must be a TV thing at our expense."

The Storm-Aces game is on ABC.

The league was forced to reschedule when players decided not to play the games Wednesday and Thursday in solidarity with their NBA counterparts following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake.

"This is not a strike. This is not a boycott. This is affirmatively a day of reflection, a day of informed action and mobilization," said WNBA players' union president Nneka Ogwumike.