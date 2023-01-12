LAS VEGAS — The WNBA All-Star Game is returning to Las Vegas in 2023, the league announced Thursday. The two-day event will begin with the skills challenge and 3-point contest July 14 before the game will be held July 15 at Michelob Ultra Arena.

This is the third time Las Vegas has hosted the WNBA All-Star Game. The city previously held the event in 2019 and 2021. Chicago hosted the midseason showcase in 2022, where Aces star and reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson served as one of the captains for the game.

"The WNBA is thrilled to bring the AT&T WNBA All-Star 2023, to Las Vegas, a city that showed such incredible support for the Aces and the WNBA throughout last season," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a press release.

The All-Star Game activities will go beyond the court, too, as the league plans to hold the WNBA Live fan festival for a second consecutive season. Details for the event will be released closer to All-Star weekend. Tickets for the All-Star Game, skills challenge and 3-point contest will go on sale Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.

"We're excited to once again host the league's signature showcase event in the sports and entertainment capital of the world," Aces president Nikki Fargas said in a press release.

The Aces will begin their title defense on the road against the Seattle Storm May 20. They will make their home debut May 27 at Michelob Ultra Arena. They had four players — Wilson, wing Jackie Young, guard Kelsey Plum and forward Dearica Hamby — named All-Stars in 2022, along with coach Becky Hammon, who helped lead Wilson's team.

"Las Vegas has showed up and showed out for the Aces and the WNBA since our first season," Fargas said. "And we are looking forward to welcoming fans from around the world back to Michelob ULTRA Arena for another incredible celebration of the best that women's basketball has to offer."

