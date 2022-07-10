2022 — Team Wilson 134, Team Stewart 112

2021 — Team WNBA 93, Team USA 85

2020 — Canceled

2019 — Team Wilson 129, Team Delle Donne 126

2018 — Team Parker 119, Team Delle Donne 112

2017 — West 130, East 121

2016 — No game, Summer Olympics

2015 — West 117, East 112

2014 — East 125, West 124, OT

2013 — West 102, East 98

2012 — No game, Summer Olympics

2011 — East 118, West 113

2010 — Team USA 99, WNBA All-Stars 72

2009 — West 130, East 118

2008 — No game, Summer Olympics

2007 — East 103, West 99

2006 — East 98, West 82

2005 — West 122, East 99

2004 — USA national team 74, WNBA All-Stars 58

2003 — West 84, East 75

2002 — West 81, East 76

2001 — West 80, East 72

2000 — West 73, East 61

1999 — West 79, East 61