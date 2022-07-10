2022 — Team Wilson 134, Team Stewart 112
2021 — Team WNBA 93, Team USA 85
2020 — Canceled
2019 — Team Wilson 129, Team Delle Donne 126
2018 — Team Parker 119, Team Delle Donne 112
2017 — West 130, East 121
2016 — No game, Summer Olympics
2015 — West 117, East 112
2014 — East 125, West 124, OT
2013 — West 102, East 98
2012 — No game, Summer Olympics
2011 — East 118, West 113
2010 — Team USA 99, WNBA All-Stars 72
2009 — West 130, East 118
2008 — No game, Summer Olympics
2007 — East 103, West 99
2006 — East 98, West 82
2005 — West 122, East 99
2004 — USA national team 74, WNBA All-Stars 58
2003 — West 84, East 75
2002 — West 81, East 76
2001 — West 80, East 72
2000 — West 73, East 61
1999 — West 79, East 61
White Sox take advantage of error, score 2 in 8th of 4-2 win
Left fielder Robbie Grossman dropped Luis Robert's short fly with two outs in the eighth to end his record errorless streak at 440 games and set up two unearned Chicago runs that snapped a tie, lifting the White Sox to a 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.
Sports
Alcantara spins another gem, Marlins top Mets 2-0 in 10
Sandy Alcantara extended his shutout streak to 19 innings and pinch-runner Billy Hamilton scored on a throwing error by catcher Tomás Nido in the 10th, sending the Miami Marlins past the New York Mets 2-0 on Sunday.
Sports
Riley hits RBI single in 12th, surging Braves top Nationals
Austin Riley likes where the Atlanta Braves are heading into a big series against the first-place New York Mets.
Sports
Pirates hit 4 homers to beat Brewers 8-6, win series
Touted rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach added a three-run shot in the ninth to power the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.
Sports
Jeffers homer helps Twins beat Rangers 6-5, avoid sweep
Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.