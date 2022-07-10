2022 — Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas

2021 — Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas

2020 — Canceled

2019 — Erica Wheeler, Indiana

2018 — Maya Moore, Minnesota

2017 — Maya Moore, Minnesota

2016 — None

2015 — Maya Moore, Minnesota

2014 — Shoni Schimmel, Atlanta

2013 — Candace Parker, Los Angeles

2012 — None

2011 — Swin Cash, Seattle

2010 — None

2009 — Swin Cash, Seattle

2008 — None

2007 — Cheryl Ford, Detroit

2006 — Katie Douglas, Connecticut

2005 — Sheryl Swoopes, Houston

2004 — None

2003 — Nikki Teasley, Los Angeles

2002 — Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles

2001 — Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles

2000 — Tina Thompson, Houston

1999 — Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles