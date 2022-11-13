BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Luke Frampton made six of Western Kentucky's program-record 19 3-pointers and the Hilltoppers defeated Kentucky State 127-61 on Saturday night.
Jairus Hamilton added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Emmanuel Akot had 17 points, Dayvion McKnight 16, Dontaie Allen 15 and Khristian Lander 13.
The Hilltoppers (2-0) were 45 of 71 from the floor for 63% and even better from the arc at 19 of 29 for 65.5%.
Jay Murrell led the Division II Thorobreds with 13 points with Khalif Crawley Jr. adding 10.
The Associated Press created this story in part by using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
