SAN ANTONIO — Kyle Kuzma had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Daniel Gafford had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards rallied in the final six minutes to beat the San Antonio Spurs 118-113 on Monday night.

Devin Vassell had 24 points and Victor Wembanyama had 22 points and 11 rebounds as San Antonio's two-game winning streak was snapped. The Spurs have not won three straight this season.

Gafford gathered a loose ball and dunked with 5.1 seconds remaining to put the Wizards up by five.

Washington went on a 9-0 run to tie the game at 107-107 on Jordan Poole's 3-pointer with 3:42 remaining. The Wizards took a 114-111 lead on Kuzma's layup with 1:49 remaining.

Tyus Jones and Marvin Bagley III had 15 points each and Poole finished with 13 for Washington, which won consecutive games for the first time this season.

The Wizards outscored the Spurs 31-20 in the final quarter to overcome a rough third.

Everything went right for the Spurs in the third quarter even when things didn't go according to plan.

Three minutes into the third, Tre Jones was forced to punch a pass forward to keep a defender from stealing a cross-court pass. The ball landed in the hands of Vassell, who would complete a 3-point play after being fouled on a layup.

A minute later, Wembanyama had to flip the ball over his head before stepping out of bounds when an alley-oop pass was tossed too far under the rim. Tre Jones gathered the ball and made an uncontested layup as Washington watched.

Gafford dunked twice against Wembanyama in the opening six minutes, rising before the 7-foot-3 rookie could take a swat. Wembanyama gained a measure of revenge in the second quarter when he caught Gafford's short jumper and was credited with a block.

The Spurs are 2-2 during a seven-game homestand before embarking on their annual three-week road trip as the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is held at the Frost Bank Center.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Spurs: Host Orlando on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba