Witt Jr. hits tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the seventh as the Royals beat the Twins 3-2

Kansas City, Mo. — Bobby Witt Jr. hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Thursday.
The Royals trailed by a run before rallying for two in the seventh against reliever Cole Sands (1-1).
With one out, Freddy Fermin walked ahead of singles by Drew Waters and Jonathan India, tying the game at 2 before Witt drove a deep fly to center for the lead.
Daniel Lynch IV (2-0) struck out two of three batters faced and Carlos Estévez earned his fourth save.
Twins starter Bailey Ober allowed a first-inning run on three consecutive singles, then settled in to permit just two hits over his final five scoreless frames. He finished six innings, allowing a run on five hits and a walk, striking out four.
Ty France led off the second inning with his second home run of the year, tying the game.
After one-out walks to Trevor Larnach and France, Ryan Jeffers grounded an RBI single up the middle, breaking a 1-1 tie.
Royals starter Michael Wacha tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks, with four strikeouts.