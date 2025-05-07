Witt has RBI single in 9th to rally Royals to 4-3 win over White Sox

Mark Canha coaxed a walk off Cam Boozer (0-3) to lead off the ninth. Drew Waters hit a popup that went off second baseman Chase Meidroth's head into right field, but Michael A. Taylor's throw was wide at second. Freddy Fermin bunted for a hit to load the bases. After Kyle Isbel popped out, Jonathan India drove in the tying run with a fielder's choice and Witt followed with a single to center.