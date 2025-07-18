Witnesses to Felix Baumgartner's fatal paragliding crash heard large boom as it spun to the ground

PORTO SANT'ELIPIDO, Italy — Beachgoers knew something was wrong when they heard a loud boom ring out as a paraglider spun out of control, killing its only occupant, extreme athlete Felix Baumgartner, when it crashed next to a swimming pool near the Adriatic Sea.
A 30-year-old mother watched the deadly descent unfold Thursday afternoon from nearby with her two young children, who were entranced by the constant traffic of paragliders above the beach town of Porto Sant'Elipido in central Italy's Marche region.
''Everything was normal, then it started to spin like a top,'' Mirella Ivanov said Friday. ''It went down and we heard a roar. In fact, I turned around because I thought it crashed on the rocks. Then I saw two lifeguards running, people who were running toward'' the crash site.
When she saw people trying to revive the occupant, she scurried her two children away.
The city's mayor confirmed the death of 56-year-old Baumgartner, who was renowned as the first skydiver to fall faster than the speed of sound. The cause of the paragliding accident was under investigation. Police did not return calls for comment.
''Our community is deeply affected by the tragic disappearance of Felix Baumgartner, a figure of global prominence, a symbol of courage and passion for extreme flight,'' Mayor Massimiliano Ciarpella said.
The Clube de Sole Le Mimose beachside resort where the crash occurred said in a statement that an employee who was ''slightly injured'' in the accident was in good condition. No guests were injured, and the pool has been reopened.
Baumgartner, known as ''Fearless Felix,'' became the first human to break the sound barrier with only his body in 2012. He wore a pressurized suit and jumped from a capsule hoisted more than 24 miles (39 kilometers) above Earth by a giant helium balloon over New Mexico.