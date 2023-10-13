ALMA AL-SHAAB, Lebanon — Witnesses say 1 journalist killed, 6 others wounded in Israeli shelling of south Lebanon.
More from Star Tribune
World Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
More from Star Tribune
World Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
More from Star Tribune
World Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
More from Star Tribune
World Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
More from Star Tribune
World Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
More from Star Tribune
World Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune