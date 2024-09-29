Wires

Witnesses report first Israeli airstrike in central Beirut in nearly a year of conflict, near major transportation hub

Witnesses report first Israeli airstrike in central Beirut in nearly a year of conflict, near major transportation hub.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 29, 2024 at 10:14PM

BEIRUT — Witnesses report first Israeli airstrike in central Beirut in nearly a year of conflict, near major transportation hub.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

AT&T exits entertainment industry with a $7.6 billion sale of its majority stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG

AT&T exits entertainment industry with a $7.6 billion sale of its majority stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG.

Wires

Hezbollah's deputy leader vows to fight on, says group prepared for long war in his first speech since leader was killed

Wires

Shigeru Ishiba says he will call a national election for Oct. 27 after he takes office as Japan's prime minister