Robbinsdale police officers shot and killed a man who appeared to be armed with a knife Friday afternoon, according to video and witness reports.

The shooting occurred shortly before 11 a.m. near the intersection of 38th and Noble avenues N., according to emergency dispatch audio, and the man's body remained at the scene covered by a sheet nearly three hours later and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was at the scene.

Witnesses reported that the man was shot after he brandished a knife following a chase with police. A blue pickup truck was at the crime scene along with multiple Robbinsdale squad vehicles, and a Taser remained on the ground.

A witness who lives near the scene said he saw two Robbinsdale squads cars arrive at a Pump N' Munch gas station and were there for just a few minutes before a dark colored truck fled the parking lot. A brief chase ended with a PIT maneuver and the suspect appears to have gotten out of the car while officers had their guns drawn. Video from the witness posted to Facebook appears to show the officers walking backward with guns drawn. An officer says "He's got a knife!" before someone charges toward them and three shots are fired.

This is a breaking news update. Return for more details.

Liz Sawyer • 612-673-4648