Witnesses and aid groups report looting in Gaza after two months of Israeli blockade

TEL AVIV, Israel — Warehouses in northern Gaza have been looted, including by armed groups, as desperation for aid spikes after more than two months of Israel's blockade, say locals and aid workers, as Israeli airstrikes continued, killing over a dozen people.
Organizations in Gaza, messages circulated between security officials for aid groups seen by The Associated Press and eyewitnesses, say looting has continued for several nights by unidentified, armed and unarmed individuals. They've broken into U.N., aid group, commercial warehouses, as well as bakeries, stores and shops, they say.
Israel has blocked any humanitarian aid from entering the territory since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ended the ceasefire with Hamas in March, throwing Gaza into what is believed to be the worst humanitarian crisis in nearly 19 months of war. The U.N. high commissioner for human rights previously warned that starving civilians as a military tactic constitutes a war crime.
Israel has said the blockade and its renewed military campaign are intended to pressure Hamas to release the remaining 59 hostages it still holds and to disarm the Palestinian militant group.
Aid groups have warned that Gaza's civilian population is facing starvation, and there is concern the desperation could lead to a breakdown of law and order. While there have been incidents of looting by armed gangs throughout the war, aid workers say this week's incidents mark an escalation, with it being more splintered, less organized and reaching urban areas.
The ransacking in Gaza City began Wednesday evening after reports that aid trucks had entered the north from the south, said one aid worker who was not authorized to speak to the media. A security report circulated among aid agencies that night, saying a group of armed people forcefully broke into a bakery driven by rumors of stored food supplies.
The storage was empty and the group moved to a soup kitchen affiliated with an international aid group in the Al-Shati camp and looted it, said the report.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency said its staff were safely evacuated after thousands of Palestinians breached its Gaza City field office Wednesday evening and took medications. Louise Wateridge, a senior emergency officer at UNRWA, called the looting ''the direct result of unbearable and prolonged deprivation.''