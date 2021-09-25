KABUL, Afghanistan — A witness says the Taliban have hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan.
Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of the square, told The Associated Press that four bodies were brought to the square and three were moved to the other squares in the city to be hanged.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
La Palma Airport flights canceled due to volcanic ash cloud
Flights to and from the Spanish island of La Palma were canceled Saturday because of an ash cloud spewing out of a volcano that has been erupting for a week.
World
Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city's main square
A witness says the Taliban have hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan.
World
Icelanders vote in volatile election with climate in mind
Icelanders were voting Saturday in a general election dominated by climate change, with an unprecedented number of political parties likely to win parliamentary seats.
Business
UK eyes visa change to ease trucker drought amid run on gas
In a U-turn, the British government is expected to ease visa rules for truck drivers to help fix supply-chain problems that have triggered long lines at gas stations and some shuttered pumps.
World
Hong Kong June 4 vigil organizers to disband amid crackdown
The Hong Kong group that had organized annual vigils in remembrance of victims of the Chinese military's crushing of the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests voted to disband Saturday amid an ongoing crackdown on independent political activism in the semi-autonomous city.