Without sight, other senses guide these fairgoers

Chelsey Duranleau, assistant director at BLIND Inc., led a group of students to the bus stop. The group spent the day at the fair. BLIND Inc. is a nonprofit adjustment to blindness training center in Minneapolis.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Harley Acy, a home management instructor at BLIND Inc., rode the bus to the fair.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Student Isabellah Khang, 21, left, a student at BLIND Inc., shared a ride at the fair with Chelsey Duranleau. Asking precise questions like “Could you tell me where the cheese curd taco stand is from here?” helps the group get where they want to go, said Duranleau.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Isabellah Khang, center, shared cheese curd tacos with Dillion Kuester, 23, left, Jamie Richey and Chelsey Duranleau. Paying attention to environmental cues such as the direction of the sun, and understanding the layout of the streets at the fairgrounds helped them navigate the fair, Duranleau said. Khang is wearing a Mind Fold mask, worn by all students who have any sort of residual vision while participating in BLIND Inc. programs. “We refer to them as ‘learning shades,’ because they are meant to provide the student with the opportunity to learn how to function as a totally blind person in a variety of situations and environments, no matter what their visual acuity,” Duranleau said.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Harley Acy read Braille instructions for a scavenger hunt at the fair.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Chelsey Duranleau patted a sheep at the Miracle of Birth Center. She said the smells of animals and hay could tell them they are near the Horse Barn, for example, and the scent of French fries or mini-doughnuts could help orient them, too,
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Isabellah Khang and Dillion Kuester touched a bunny at the Miracle of Birth Center.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Isabellah Khang, Christopher Cruz and Jamie Richey laughed as they imitated a lamb at the Miracle of Birth Center. Sound cues such as animal sounds, karaoke, loud music from the midway and others’ conversations helped the group navigate the fair.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Jamie Richey and Isabellah Khang walked the fairground’s crowded streets.