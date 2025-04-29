Without power, Spain's trains were immobilized. Three travelers shared their tales

MADRID — The blackout that paralyzed the Iberian Peninsula for most of Monday had an especially fierce impact on high-speed trains that run across Spain.
Here are accounts from three affected passengers:
Trapped in a tunnel
Álvaro Agustín had spent the weekend in Gijón, his hometown, and was traveling back to Valencia, where he works as a doctor.
Sometime after departing the northern Spanish city, his train entered a tunnel — and came to a halt. Agustín, 26, assumed it would be a brief delay, as is sometimes the case on this six-hour journey he knows well. He waited, then waited more. Two hours passed without any news.
Finally, train staff informed passengers of a power supply problem and said they didn't know when it would be resolved. An hour later, an emergency unit of soldiers arrived to distribute water and share the news of a blackout across Spain and Portugal. They, too, said they had no idea when power would be restored.
Eventually, the bathroom's toilet clogged, its odor seeping out into the car and forcing passengers to hold their shirts over their noses. Then the train's emergency batteries ran out, plunging Agustín's car into darkness. There wasn't even the light from cell phone screens, as people sought to conserve their precious power.
''Outside, even though they didn't have internet, they were in the sun, while we were in the dark without knowing what was happening,'' Agustín said on Tuesday, after returning home to Gijón in the early hours of the morning.