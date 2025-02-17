Shaq's OGs win the 1st NBA All-Star mini-tournament, topping Chuck's Global Stars 41-25 in the final

There were some less-than-serious efforts the likes of which have been seen in past years — underhand lobs from half-court, for example, and a whole lot of interjection from on-court emcee Kevin Hart — but there was at least some defense played. Phoenix's Kevin Durant argued for a foul late in his team's first semifinal win, and probably merited a call that would have sent him to the line for what could have been a game-winning free throw.