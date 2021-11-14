TOWSON, Md. — McKinley Witherspoon ran for a pair of scores and Davis Cheek threw for one and Elon never trailed in its 37-14 win against Towson on Saturday.

Witherspoon ran for 1-yard score for a 7-0 lead before Skyler Davis made a career-long, 52-yard field goal late in the first quarter. Davis added a 28-yarder with 10:29 before halftime for a 13-0 lead.

Vincent Amendola got Towson on the board with a 5-yard scoring run at the end of a nine-play, 73-yard drive five minutes later.

But the Phoenix (5-5, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association) countered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Witherspoon carrying it in from 1 and a 20-7 margin with 2:07 before halftime.

Jerry Howard Jr. ran for 126 yards on 17 carries for the Tigers. Towson (4-6, 3-4) has lost back-to-back games and three of its last four.

