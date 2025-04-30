With WNBA camps open, eyes already turning to 2026 free agency with so many players possibly moving

NEW YORK — WNBA training camps just opened and there already are so many eyes on the 2026 season when more than 100 players will be free agents.
Nearly all of the league's top players could be on the move, including 20 of last season's All-Stars.
''It's a fact that the majority of veterans will be unrestricted free agents after this season based on current contracts. It's unclear if that will equate to a ton of player movement,'' Atlanta Dream general manager Dan Padover said. ''But everything is set up that it could be the most player movement in WNBA history. I think every franchise is looking at it differently.
"Our most important priority is taking care of our Dream players in 2025 and beyond.''
Though teams and players say the focus now is winning a championship in 2025, the uncertainty of what ''beyond'' looks like is keeping front office staff around the league up at night.
''Everything can change. It's kind of fascinating. we won't really know what the gameboard looks like until we get the new CBA,'' ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo said. ''Any team could theoretically become a super team. It could be Golden State, it could Toronto or Portland in their first year. It could completely change the power dynamic as we see it.''
A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are among the star-studded group on one-year contracts knowing that a new collective bargaining agreement will hopefully be in place next season that is expected to monumentally increase salaries. The WNBA begins an 11-year $2.2 billion media rights deal in 2026 which is where the shift will come from.
Most of the players who won't be free agents are the ones on rookie contracts — including Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The pair, who were rookies last season, earn about $75,000 in base pay. Currently WNBA players can have a maximum base salary of $250,000.