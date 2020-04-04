– One of the largest hospital networks in New York has given its doctors an ultimatum: Either help deal with the coronavirus crush or stay home without pay.

At other hospitals, too, all hands are being called to deck. Neurosurgeons and cardiologists, orthopedic, dermatology and plastic surgery residents — all have been pulled into emergency rooms and intensive care wards. Receptionists who normally deal with billing are also being told they will be reassigned to emergency rooms to help screen COVID-19 patients.

This is what the redeployment scramble looks like as hospitals, girding for a surge of coronavirus cases, face an acute shortage of doctors and nurses trained in intensive care settings.

From cream-of-the-crop surgical specialists to nurses, physician assistants and administrative staff, health care workers who have not done a critical care shift in many years are having to retool themselves overnight — and not always voluntarily. There is pressure from co-workers, guilt about not helping, and fear about the risks to themselves and their families.

“I feel like I’d be pretty clueless in these units actually,” said an orthopedic physician assistant at a Long Island hospital who usually works on elective surgeries. The assistant, who said she had “zero critical care experience,” declined to be identified because she feared she would be fired for speaking publicly.

She and other physician assistants had received an e-mail from their supervisor, who reminded them that another hospital in the area had made the assignments mandatory. “I did not want to go that route but everyone needs to pitch in,” the e-mail said.

Northwell Health, the network that has told its medical staff to redeploy, has 2,900 COVID-19 patients in its 17 hospitals.

“If you’re employed by us, it is expected you can be reassigned to an area of need,” David Battinelli, Northwell’s chief medical officer, said in an interview. Those who do not agree will be furloughed without pay, he said.

Battinelli said clinical staff would be reassigned based on their skills and comfort level. All elective surgeries have been canceled across the Northwell network, and only 20% of its patients, he estimated, were coming in for non-coronavirus emergencies like heart attacks, strokes and injuries.

Conference rooms, lobbies and some cafeterias were being converted to intensive care units; the network plans to expand its bed capacity by 60%.

“Obviously that puts pressure on trying to find staff to support those patients,” said Terry Lynam, a Northwell spokesman. “That’s the biggest concern — to try to get additional staffing.”

Other hospital systems were pleading for help from outside their networks. On Wednesday, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital put out a call on Twitter for doctors and nurses as it tries to expand intensive care units and emergency rooms in its hospitals.

Even before the United States had confirmed cases of the coronavirus, it was facing a growing physician shortage because of its increasing and aging population. A recent study projected a shortfall of between 46,900 and 121,900 physicians by 2032.

Last month, the medical association of critical care physicians warned that COVID-19 would strain the country’s roughly 29,000 intensive-care-trained physicians. “Having an adequate supply of beds and equipment is not enough,” the association, the Society of Critical Care Medicine, wrote in a blog post, adding that “the intensivist deficit will be strongly felt.”

In New York state, the exponential growth of virus patients has stretched medical workers to their limits, both numerically and psychologically.

Stefan Flores, an emergency room doctor at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, said specialist doctors were helping monitor patients’ vitals and doing bedside rounds.

“I do think we need more doctors,” Flores said. “It’s unsafe to deal with the acuity and volume we are dealing with. I’ve been on shifts where I’ve never felt so overwhelmed.”