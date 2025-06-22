With US airstrikes, Trump aims to deliver a decisive blow to a weakened Iran

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump with his decision to order U.S. military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facility is gambling that direct U.S. involvement can deliver a decisive blow to a weakened Tehran while managing to avoid bringing the U.S. into an expansive regional conflict.
Trump announced the strikes on three Iranian enrichment facilities — Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan — and said that a ‘’full payload of BOMBS was dropped’’ on Fordo.
‘’All planes are safely on their way home,’’ Trump added in his post. ‘’Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!’’
It remained to be seen whether the attacks mark the totality of direct American involvement in strikes against Iran or the opening salvo of a larger campaign.
The decision to directly involve the U.S. comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that have moved to systematically eradicate the country’s air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities.
The strikes are a perilous decision for the U.S., as Iran has pledged to retaliate if it joined the Israeli assault. The stakes are also high for Trump personally — he won the White House on the promise of keeping America out of costly foreign conflicts and scoffed at the value of American interventionism.
U.S. and Israeli officials have said that American stealth bombers and the U.S. 30,000-pound bunker buster bombs offered the best chance of destroying heavily fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear program buried deep underground, including at Fordo.
It was not immediately clear if the U.S. bombers did in fact drop the bunker busters on the Iranian facilities.