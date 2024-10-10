The news that the Pohlad family wants to sell the Minnesota Twins has people naturally wondering what kind of sale price the team could draw. Here is a look at recent Major League Baseball team sales, and those teams’ 2024 valuations according to Forbes:
With Twins now on the block, here are prices fetched by MLB teams in recent sales
Three of the last four Major League Baseball teams sold to new owners have increased their value since the change in ownership.
Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles were sold for $1.725 billion in 2023 to new owner David Rubenstein, a lawyer and businessman who grew up in Baltimore. The team is now valued at $1.73 billion.
New York Mets
The Mets were sold for $2.475 billion in 2020 to hedge-fund manager Steven Cohen, who grew up in Great Neck, New York. The team is now valued at $3 billion.
Kansas City Royals
Businessman John Sherman bought the for $1 billion in 2019. The team is now valued at $1.23 billion.
Miami Marlins
The Marlins went to businessman Bruce Sherman for $1.2 billion in 2017. The team is now valued at $1 billion.
The franchise is likely worth $1.5 billion, 40 years after Carl Pohlad paid $44 million to buy it from Calvin Griffith.