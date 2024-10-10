Twins

With Twins now on the block, here are prices fetched by MLB teams in recent sales

Three of the last four Major League Baseball teams sold to new owners have increased their value since the change in ownership.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 10, 2024 at 7:22PM
Minnesota Twins Executive Chair Joe Pohlad. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The news that the Pohlad family wants to sell the Minnesota Twins has people naturally wondering what kind of sale price the team could draw. Here is a look at recent Major League Baseball team sales, and those teams’ 2024 valuations according to Forbes:

Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles were sold for $1.725 billion in 2023 to new owner David Rubenstein, a lawyer and businessman who grew up in Baltimore. The team is now valued at $1.73 billion.

New York Mets

The Mets were sold for $2.475 billion in 2020 to hedge-fund manager Steven Cohen, who grew up in Great Neck, New York. The team is now valued at $3 billion.

Kansas City Royals

Businessman John Sherman bought the for $1 billion in 2019. The team is now valued at $1.23 billion.

Miami Marlins

The Marlins went to businessman Bruce Sherman for $1.2 billion in 2017. The team is now valued at $1 billion.

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

