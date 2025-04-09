With top seed in East secured, Atkinson wants to get some of Cavaliers' top players some rest

CLEVELAND — Kenny Atkinson thought during training camp that realistic goals for the Cleveland Cavaliers would be 50 wins and a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Cavaliers surpassed those goals awhile ago to the point where Atkinson is planning for a possible championship run.
Cleveland wrapped up the top seed in the East with its 135-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls. It is the fourth time in franchise history the Cavaliers will go into the playoffs with the conference's best record. The last time was 2016, when the Cavaliers won their first NBA title and delivered Cleveland its first professional sports championship in 52 years.
''I think you celebrate these moments,'' Atkinson said. ''It's hard to be the first seed. We all know that. We are hungry for more.''
Cleveland went 48-34 last season and advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals before losing to eventual NBA champion Boston in five games. The Cavaliers fired J.B. Bickerstaff at the end of the season and replaced him with Atkinson.
With a new coach in charge, Cleveland got off to a fast start, becoming the fourth team in NBA history to win at least its first 15 games. It is the third team in league history to have at least three steaks of 12 wins in a season, including a 16-game run from Feb. 3 to March 14.
The Cavs lost four straight though after their franchise-record win streak, but have rebounded to win seven of 10. At 63-16, they need to win their final three games to equal the franchise record for most victories in a season.
''I think we got out of the gate so quick and got ahead of it early. Then we had some ups and downs last month, but I'm proud of the guys,'' Atkinson said.