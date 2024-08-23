With their massive resources, corporations could be champions of racial equity but often waiver

''They're educated, they're organized, and they are very, very clear about what has to occur,'' McCaskill said. "It's different than it was 10 years ago because they've gotten to the point where they understand how the system moves. And so you see them in different positions, in different places chiseling away at that, in some instances in protest and in others, literally being in organizations and moving into positions of power where they can shift the cultures.''