With the housing market hot, older homes that need a little tender loving care are in demand. As buyers look for a good deal, they are now gravitating toward some of the antique charm — even if it's under a layer of dust.

Crown molding, wide plank hardwood floors, intricate handmade mantels — these are all things homebuyers cannot get in a new build or without spending a fortune. There's certain characteristics of older houses that are drawing people to them. They want to own the piece of history, find out the who and when of the former owners and discover the story behind their new home.

"There is nothing like an old house," said Sharon McCormick of Connecticut-based Sharon McCormick Design. "Patinas develop over time and can't be replicated with new construction. Antique houses are typically solidly built and worth restoring if the location is right. Having restored a 1730 Colonial myself, I can tell you firsthand that being a steward of a historic property is a privilege and an adventure."

Oftentimes, people want to purchase an older house for the love of history, the architectural styles and a sense of home.

"Unless a home on the market has been completely restored, it also offers a new buyer an opportunity to put their own stamp on the property," McCormick said.

Typical renovation projects for an older home include updating the kitchen and bathrooms to incorporate modern conveniences. One thing to keep in mind is the difference between a renovation and a restoration. A renovation is an update and a restoration is bringing a house back to its former glory.

Perks of buying an older house

When someone buys an older house, most often it's for the character and what they can do with it. As construction prices rise, it can be harder to afford what you want in a newer home.

"Trying to buy lumber, windows and appliances is still scarce and ever so pricey," said Kellie Burke of Kellie Burke Interiors in Connecticut. "Finding an older home packed with charm and luxury hand-carved paneling and railings built in makes [homebuyers] appreciate it so much more."

Things that were previously seen as negatives in purchasing an antique house are now positives, increasing demand.

"Antique homes are often clustered together, creating a unique community of like-minded people," McCormick said. "Walkability is now a desired feature and many such homes are in the center of towns and cities. Historic district commissions protect the structures and character of a neighborhood, as well as one's investment, for the preservation-minded."

Upcycling meets restoration

Owning an older home comes with some perks — like being the perfect place for your upcycled pieces. During the pandemic, upcycling antique chairs and tables and other furniture became very popular. As orders in furniture stores backed up and stock wasn't available, homeowners went antiquing.

"Antique stores flourished and people realized the wonderment of the old historic character-filled styles," Burke said. "The ones that came with embellished stories of the past were when, who, why purchased or had this piece. People like the storytelling of their found items as it makes their home more unique."

The act of purchasing an older house is also considered being green since it protects natural resources and keeps materials out of a landfill.

"In conjunction with this idea, one goal is to use salvaged goods in a renovation or restoration. Clearly another reason to use architectural salvage is to preserve and enhance the integrity of the era," McCormick said. "A third reason is that antique salvage is often less expensive than buying new."

Restoration and renovation

Tackling a restoration can be intimidating at first, but it can also be a lot of fun. When planning your renovation, decide if you'd like to stick to a period correct design or go funky and modern.

"Adding a fresh coat of paint in a fun, lacquered color on a historic butler's pantry launches a home into a photoshoot for a price of a bucket of Ben Moore," Burke said. "Add a little funky, modern wallcovering to the ceiling and boom, you've got a stunning room at a fraction of the cost to build new."

When you start, go adventuring in the house itself. You may find some hidden treasures, McCormick said.

"Many antique homes are sold with extra doors in the attic that were removed by the previous owners," she said. "Old doors offer a lot of period character regardless of what era they're from. While they're often warped, barn door hardware can be used to create a slider for a pantry, a closet or mudroom."

You may find you have to redo the fireplace, since these need to meet fire codes.

"Reuse the old bricks as much as possible, filling in with matching salvaged bricks," McCormick said. "The hunt is part of the fun. There are many online retailers who can be used as sources, although a local salvage outlet is more likely to have what is needed."

Flooring is another place to use upcycled materials.

"Wide-board chestnut, even up to a 24-inch wide, was used for flooring in the Colonial era and is still available to use in a restoration," McCormick said. "Part of using antique materials successfully is knowing how they were originally crafted. For example, chestnut floorboards were hand-planed and that texture is one of the ways in which they are unique."

Plumbing fixtures are an easy way to incorporate character.

"Reused farm sinks, soapstone sinks and pedestal sinks can often be used as-is. Claw foot tubs can be refinished to add a period touch to a bathroom. Antique lighting fixtures are readily available and can be readily rewired if necessary," McCormick said.

Getting an antique home up to code and running new electrical or plumbing can run into problems of space or availability. McCormick suggests running wires or pipes across a ceiling and boxing it in with old wood to look like a beam.

No matter how you tackle your project, you'll be breathing new life into something old and with a story.