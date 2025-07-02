With the Mets in a tailspin, slumping Lindor dropped from leadoff spot

The slumping Lindor went 0 for 4 as New York mustered only two hits during a 7-2 loss in the opener, leaving him 2 for 29 with one walk in his past seven games. He is 8 for 60 (.133) in 15 games since June 15 and his batting average has plummeted from .289 with an .858 OPS on June 7 to .255 with a .766 OPS through Game 1 of the twinbill.