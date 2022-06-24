On the day in 1973 when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Constitution protected a woman's right to an abortion, Gerry Chapdelaine called a friend and they cried.

The nurse and mother, who lobbied legislators and papered communities with brochures for Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, never imagined abortion could become legal across the country in such a swift, single action. Nearly 50 years later, the United States Supreme Court undid that decision Friday in one fell swoop.

She cried again, although not all of her friends who fought to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling lived long enough to see this day.

"People have come and gone. So many have died," said Chapdelaine, 88, who lives in Eagan. "It's something we felt could never happen in our lifetime."

Opponents of abortion in Minnesota and across the nation celebrated the long-awaited ruling, which they had hoped — and many had prayed — would align with a draft version of the ruling leaked in April. Despite being in the minority of public opinion polling on abortion access, their activism over decades took the issue from a fractured group of largely faith-based activists in the '60s and '70s to a fundamental tenet of the Republican Party.

Their work culminated in President Donald Trump appointing three conservatives justices, creating a majority on the high court that favored overturning Roe and sending the issue of abortion access back to individual states.

Mary Ann Kuharski, photographed here in 1986, created one of the first statewide anti-abortion organizations in the nation.

But activists like Chapdelaine remember how hard it was to bring attention to the issue in the early years. She stationed herself in MCCL's booth at the Minnesota State Fair in the early 1970s, answering a flood of questions from people who wanted more information.

During legislative sessions, she had her list of more than two dozen representatives and senators she needed to reach, some who she helped persuade to cast anti-abortion votes. Activists loaded up their vans with their kids and boxes of brochures and hit parishes across their communities.

"We just all worked our butts off. I had a lot of good friends, many of us hard large families. We joked that we all just drove around in a bus or a van and delivered materials," Chapdelaine said. "We were just women in vans."

Mary Ann Kuharski was just starting her family when the issue of abortion became part of the mainstream discourse. A friend approached her and was surprised that Kuharski wasn't more engaged, as someone who had been adopted as child.

"I started looking into it and I was horrified," she said. "What am I going to tell my kids if I didn't do something to counter this?"

She got involved in MCCL in 1970, speaking at events and lobbying legislators. As the mother of 13 children — six of them adopted — she realized her interest was more in promoting adoption and resources for mothers, so she started the Minnesota chapter of Pro Life Across America in her living room more than three decades ago, putting billboards up around the state and taking calls from pregnant women or mothers.

Like most abortion opponents, Kuharski has no plans to stop her work in Minnesota, which has its own constitutional protection for abortions through the state Supreme Court's 1995 ruling in Doe v. Gomez. But she's relieved that Roe has been overturned, calling it a "scar on the nation."

"For almost 200 years we protected both the mom and the baby, and we need to do what we can to protect both and not destroy one because it's not wanted or not perfect or whatever the reason," she said.

"We can talk about people's rights, or employment, or labor, or civil rights or taxation, we can talk about all sorts of issues that might be prevalent," said Kuharski. "But if you don't have your life, nothing else matters."

A senior at Bethlehem College in Minneapolis, Grace Evans is newer to the anti-abortion movement, spurred to action after she saw New York City light up its skyscrapers in 2019 in baby colors to celebrate abortion's legality "right up until the moment of birth."

She's worked on the issue as an intern at the Minnesota Family Council, and said the Supreme Court's ruling overruling Roe "will go down in history as a great victory for human rights." But she added that young abortion opponents must continue to help mothers facing unplanned pregnancies.

"My generation will continue to fight for a nation and a state in which women feel so loved and supported that abortion is never even a thought that crosses their mind," she said.