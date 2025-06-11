With retail cyberattacks on the rise, customers find orders blocked and and empty shelves

NEW YORK — A string of recent cyberattacks and data breaches involving the systems of major retailers have started affecting shoppers.
United Natural Foods, a wholesale distributor that supplies Whole Foods and other grocers, said this week that a breach of its systems was disrupting its ability to fulfill orders — leaving many stores without certain items.
In the U.K., consumers could not order from the website of Marks & Spencer for more than six weeks — and found fewer in-store options after hackers targeted the British clothing, home goods and food retailer. A cyberattack on Co-op, a U.K. grocery chain, also led to empty shelves in some stores.
Cyberattacks have been on the rise across industries. But infiltrations of corporate technology carry their own set of implications when the target is a consumer-facing business.
Beyond potentially halting sales of physical goods, breaches can expose customers' personal data to future phishing or fraud attempts.
Here's what you need to know.
Cyberattacks are on the rise overall
Despite ongoing efforts from organizations to boost their cybersecurity defenses, experts note that cyberattacks continue to increase across the board.