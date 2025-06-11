With retail cyberattacks on the rise, customers find orders blocked and and empty shelves

Wall Street's rally stalled after stocks climbed back within 2% of their all-time high. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% Wednesday, marking its first drop in four days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended little changed, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.5%. The action was stronger in the bond market, where Treasury yields eased after a report showed inflation ticked up by less last month than economists expected. That raised expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates later this year. Markets didn't react much to the conclusion of two days of trade talks between the U.S. and China.