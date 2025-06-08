With record crowd watching, Sky get blown out by Fever in first WNBA game at United Center

CHICAGO — Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh recalled working the 2020 NBA All-Star game at the United Center when he was an assistant with the Toronto Raptors.
He mentioned that his first experience at a WNBA All-Star game was also in Chicago — two years later at Wintrust Arena.
''It's been cool moments,'' Marsh said.
There was another big one on Saturday night. Though the Sky got blown out by Indiana 79-52, it was the first WNBA game at the United Center.
''It's an incredible moment for this league," said Marsh, in his first season coaching the Sky. "It's an incredible moment for our team and our staff and our city, really. I think that's the cool part about it is we get to represent our city in this building on a historic night. It's not lost among us how important and significant it is — and for myself to be part of that and to represent the W in that capacity, to represent the Sky in that capacity, is something that I don't take for granted.''
A matchup that got moved from the smaller Wintrust Arena and was supposed to feature two of the league's brightest young stars in Chicago's Angel Reese and Indiana's Caitlin Clark didn't play out as envisioned.
The Fever rolled over the Sky for the second time this season. And they did it without the injured Clark.
The 2024 Rookie of the Year missed her fourth straight game because of a quad issue and watched the primetime, nationally televised game from the sideline. That had to be a bummer for the fans who showed up wearing Clark jerseys.