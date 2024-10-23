With or without the far right in power, Austria's links with Russia cause concern among allies

U.S. stocks closed lower as more steam came out of Wall Street's huge, record-breaking rally. The S&P 500 fell 0.9% Wednesday. It was the third loss in a row for the benchmark index, the first time that's happened in six weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1%. The Nasdaq composite sank 1.6% as Nvidia and other Big Tech stocks were among the market's heaviest weights. Momentum has reversed for stocks since the S&P 500 set a record on Friday as pressure has increased from rising Treasury yields in the bond market. Yields rose again Wednesday.