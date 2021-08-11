The Brooklyn Park mayoral race is headed for a recount after Lisa Jacobsondefeated her challenger by a single vote.

Jacobson, earned 3,415 votes while Hollies Winston received 3,414 votes in a special election Tuesday, according to results posted on the city's website.

The narrow margin triggers an automatic recount.

Jacobson, a current City Council member, eked out the apparent victory with a strong showing in the city's East District where she won eight of nine precincts.

Winston, a former member of the city's Budget Advisory Committee, had the most votes in all of the Central District's 10 precincts and came out on top in five of seven precincts in the West District, the city's election results show.

In a mayoral debate last month, Jacobson said she'd focus on improving trust between police officers and the community, addressing socioeconomic issues related to crime and listening to everybody from youth to seniors and getting them connected with services.

Hollies Winston

Winston proposed increasing the public safety budget, improving relations between the city and residents, investing in programs for youth and providing better housing.

The candidates were seeking to the fill the position left vacant when former Mayor Jeff Lunde was elected to the Hennepin County Board in November. The winner will serve through 2022.

The newly elected mayor will be sworn in on Monday at City Hall, the city said.