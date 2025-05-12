With offseason work mostly complete, here are some of the most improved teams in the NFL

Spring is the time of optimism in the NFL with most teams hopeful that the moves made this offseason will lead to success in the fall.
Since the start of the league year in March, teams have doled out billions of dollars in free agent contracts, drafted 257 players and made scores of trades to upgrade their rosters.
Winning the offseason doesn't guarantee wins in the real season with countless examples of aggressive teams in March and April falling flat in September and October.
But it does provide hope to fans hopeful that their teams can have a turnaround like the one that carried Washington from last place in 2023 to the NFC title game a year later or have added the ingredients to get over the hurdle and win it all like Philadelphia last season.
With most of the major work by teams this offseason mostly complete — outside of a potential Aaron Rodgers signing in Pittsburgh — here are some of the teams that made the biggest improvements headed into the 2025 season.
Chicago Bears
Chicago was one of the offseason winners last season only to struggle in the regular season as quarterback Caleb Williams struggled at times as a rookie and the defense struggled to close out games, leading to the midseason firing of coach Matt Eberflus.
The Bears were busy again this offseason and might have made the necessary changes to get the most out of Williams. They hired the most sought after coach on the market in bringing in Ben Johnson after a successful run as offensive coordinator in Detroit.