With Musk's X banned in Brazil, its users carve out new digital homes

''The situation users are in today is a bit of a trap because users are locked in and developers are locked out of these social platforms. And then that means that you're essentially stuck in a place where it should be offering you a service, but now it's owning your entire social life," Graber said. "One of the fundamental things we believe is that a user's social relationships, like their social graph, their connections to their friends, should be something that they own.''