World
Xi-Biden talks raise hope for better ties but strains remain
China on Tuesday welcomed a virtual meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden as raising hopes for better relations, while the U.S. was more muted on the talks as the world's two biggest powers sought to ratchet down more than a year of tensions.
Stage & Arts
After disruption at Guthrie's 'Christmas Carol,' Twin Cities theaters look at safety practices
Friday's incident has propelled companies to examine procedures to de-escalate disruptive patron behavior.
World
Russia resumes flights with more countries amid COVID surge
Russia said Tuesday that it will resume allowing air travel to Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Costa Rica and Mongolia starting Dec. 1.
Business
Americans ramped up retail spending a strong 1.7% last month
Americans largely shrugged off higher prices last month and stepped up their spending at retail stores and online, providing a boost to the economy.
TV & Media
Suni Lee eliminated from 'Dancing With the Stars'
The St. Paul native and actress Melora Hardin were sent home in Monday's semifinals.