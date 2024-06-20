With more rain coming, we're watching these 3 Minnesota rivers for flooding

Following days of rain up north, the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota are slated to get even more this weekend.

The metro area is on track to see one of the wettest springs on record. Following days of rain, more than 40 road closures in northeastern Minnesota and even a disaster declaration in St. Louis County earlier this week, the weather is moving south.

The Twin Cities and southern Minnesota are expected to receive 2 to 4 inches of rain through Saturday.

Here are three locations in southern Minnesota where we're watching for flooding.

Data comes from NOAA and the National Weather Service.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER At St. Paul

MINNESOTA RIVER At Jordan