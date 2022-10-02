Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who suffered an ankle injury at Michigan State last week, practiced on Thursday and Friday and took part in pregame warmups Saturday but wasn't medically cleared to play against Purdue.

"Mo was close,'' coach P.J. Fleck said. "If we had a few more days, he would have been able to go. It kind of felt like he was going to go. I didn't think as we went longer that [the injury] would continue to stay as long as it did.''

The absence of Ibrahim, who ranked second nationally with 141.8 rushing yards per game entering Saturday, was striking for the Gophers in the 20-10 loss to the Boilermakers.

"He's one of the best tailbacks in the country," Fleck said. "So, if I say that missing him doesn't hurt, I'd be lying to you."

With Trey Potts starting, Bryce Williams rotating in and the offensive line struggling, the Gophers had trouble getting their running game going. They rushed 26 times for 47 yards, with Williams carrying 11 times for 35 yards and Potts nine for 13.

"We didn't block very well up front,'' Fleck said. "They dominated the line of scrimmage.''

Entering Saturday, the Gophers averaged 294.5 rushing yards per game, second-most in the nation. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm wanted to get Minnesota out of its comfort zone and force Tanner Morgan to pass. The Boilermakers accomplished that mission.

Morgan acknowledged the news that Ibrahim wouldn't play hit home.

"He's a huge leader of our team; he's a huge part of what we do," Morgan said. "We trust whoever's in there, and it's always a next-man-up mentality."

Third-down blues

The Gophers offense entered the game converting 41 of their 52 third-down situations, a 78.85% success rate that led FBS by a large margin (Kansas was second at 66.67%). Purdue made sure that stat took a hit.

The Boilermakers limited Minnesota to 4-for-12 on third-down conversions, which dropped the Gophers total to 70.31%. Helping Purdue in that task was how its defense performed on first and second downs. The Gophers' average distance needed to convert their third downs was 6.67 yards. That included five of 9 yards or longer.

"I don't think I played well enough,'' Morgan said. "That doesn't allow you to stay ahead of the sticks, and I have to be better, for sure, to give us a better chance to be successful.''

The Gophers defense also was the national third-down leader entering the game, allowing opponents to convert only six of their 42 third-down situations, a 14.29% rate that also was the best by a large margin (Alabama ranked second at 18.64%). Saturday, Purdue was 4-for-14 on third downs, leaving the Gophers foes to 10-for-56 (17.9%) this season.

Injury update