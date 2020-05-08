Dr. Nader Pouratian implanted matchbook-sized devices into the brains of four blind volunteers more than two years ago.

Since then, the participants in the neurosurgeon’s pioneering study have visited his UCLA lab each week to let him hone a system that could give them a rudimentary form of vision. He hoped to expand next year, and eventually make the treatment available to blind people everywhere.

Then the coronavirus came along.

Now seven years of work have ground to a sudden halt. Regular life will resume someday, but Pouratian’s project may not.

“Our first concern obviously has to be the well-being of the people we work with,” he said. “But as a scientist, it is hard to just stop cold like this.”

Researchers like Pouratian are facing more than lost income and social isolation.

The abrupt stoppage of a vast array of exploration and experimentation at universities and other research institutions has left scientists wondering about the discoveries that may never be made, the people who will miss the chance at a breakthrough cure and the careers that may never be launched.

The longer the emergency measures remain in place, the more scientists stand to lose. Cell lines engineered for particular experiments get older every day. Distant stars cycle out of view. Valuable data is lost before it can be collected.

When the orders came down to close their laboratories, scientists scrambled to mothball their experiments in ways that would maximize their chances of being revived. Those who need only a computer and an internet connection to run simulations continued their work from home.

Now almost everyone is barred from their labs. Exceptions have been granted to the relatively few scientists who could show they’d lose irreplaceable work if their research couldn’t continue and those running clinical trials that provided critical care.

A hiatus of several weeks isn’t likely to result in irreparable harm, said Randy Katz, vice chancellor for research at the University of California, Berkeley. If the restrictions stay in place for months, however, losses will become increasingly difficult to avoid.

For example, mice that have been bred to have a particular genetic condition must begin an experiment at a particular age. “Animals don’t live forever,” Katz said.

UC Berkeley astronomer Alex Filippenko figured he was in the clear when he got special dispensation for a last look at several celestial objects, including a group of supernovas that could help scientists determine the expansion rate of the universe.

He settled in at a remote observing room on campus that connected to one of the 10-meter telescopes at the W.M. Keck Observatory on Hawaii’s Mauna Kea. But on the first night of his observing run, he got the news: The telescope was shutting down.

Caltech geobiologist Victoria Orphan had recently returned from a research cruise with a trove of deep-sea microbes when word came down that nonessential experiments would have to stop.

Orphan’s work with extremophiles — organisms that survive under extreme conditions such as high pressure or a complete lack of sunlight — could shed light on the origins of life on Earth and the potential for life on other worlds, among other things. And because these microbes live in these extreme environments, they’re not easy to collect. Orphan didn’t want to lose them.

Handling the delicate microbes in the oxygen-free conditions they’re used to can be tricky, she said, so one of her grad students wrote out detailed instructions for a lab manager who is still going on campus.

And Saul Villeda, a neuroscientist and stem cell biologist at UC San Francisco, said his “head is still kind of spinning” after he was told that all nonessential work would be suspended within about 72 hours. “It was incredibly fast,” he said.

Villeda’s research on aging has turned up compounds in the blood of young mice that may help reverse cognitive decline in older animals. When the shutdown order came, he gathered his team on a video conference to make quick decisions no scientist ever wants to consider: What tissues could they harvest? Which ones could be preserved, and which would have to be discarded?

Researchers running trials on experimental treatments have been granted reprieves if participants are dependent on the treatments. Pouratian’s work did not meet this high bar, so it had to shut down.

The system to create a type of artificial vision, which he helped a medical technology company develop, requires subjects to wear special glasses with small embedded video cameras that connect wirelessly to the brain implants. The implants then translate the video footage into patterns of stimulation that the brain interprets as flashes of light, allowing the person to discern motion. Much work remains to fully understand how a brain’s visual cortex and the device interact.

After being designated a “breakthrough device” by the Food and Drug Administration, the invention had been on an expedited track toward regulatory approval for widespread use. But now everything is on hold, and the company that produced the device is shutting down, an economic casualty of the pandemic.

Pouratian’s thoughts keep returning to the four volunteers who agreed to have brain surgery for the sake of his experiment.

“They did it not only for themselves, but because it might help others down the road,” he said. “And, now, they’re just sitting at home.”