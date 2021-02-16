Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune NBA writer Chris Hine for a dissection of the Wolves' first three games since Karl-Anthony Towns recovered from COVID-19.

With D'Angelo Russell sidelined by a leg injury it's difficult to see the full picture of what this team wants to become, but one thing is clear: They shouldn't continue to play like a 7-20 team now that KAT is back, particularly given the emergence of young players like Jaden McDaniels.

Rand also attempts to explain moves made Monday by the Twins and Lynx that might seem like head-scratchers at first. And what type of team might make sense if a Kirk Cousins trade became a reality?

