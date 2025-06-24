With ‘F1,' rising star Damson Idris enters Hollywood's fast lane

Damson Idris was trying to tune out the noise, but that's a little difficult at a Formula One race.
The British-Nigerian actor was in the zone, in character, filming the high-octane summer movie ''F1'' with Brad Pitt at some of the world's most famous racetracks. While Idris' profile has been rising in recent years, after six seasons starring in the FX series ''Snowfall,'' there's nothing like being next to globally famous Formula One drivers and a Hollywood megastar to put things into perspective. He was pretty sure he was going to coast under the radar.
Then he started hearing not just his own name from fans in the crowd but ''Franklin Saint,'' too, the name of his drug kingpin character on ''Snowfall.''
''It's funny, because I see myself as a young actor who nobody knows,'' Idris, 33, said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.
Revving up to the next level
Anonymity may already be a thing of the past for Idris, though. In May, he made a splash at the Met Gala, arriving in a full racing suit (branded with ''F1's'' fictional team name APXGP) and a Swarovski crystal-studded helmet that he and two ushers removed to reveal a second look underneath. The boldness and theatricality of the stunt made it one of the most talked about moments at an event where everyone is trying to stand out.
And things are poised to rev up even more when ''F1'' opens globally Friday. Speeding into theaters on a wave of great reviews and the promise of a ''Top Gun: Maverick''-style spectacle, filmmaker Joseph Kosinski is pretty sure Idris is going to start hearing people shout ''Joshua Pearce'' at him too.
That's the name of Idris' character, the hotshot rookie driver of the worst team on the circuit who's desperate to prove himself and hang on to one of the coveted seats.