With ‘F1,' rising star Damson Idris enters Hollywood's fast lane

''I said to myself, ‘Man, no one's going to be able to play this part like I will.' I remember writing Joe (Kosinski) a letter and telling him that,'' Idris said. ''When we finally jumped in the cars for the first time, I was hooked. I was like, ‘Yep this movie's mine. It's no one else's and I can't wait to give my all to it.' And that's exactly what I did.''