MILWAUKEE – About a dozen demonstrators clustered outside the Wisconsin Center, the vacant shell of the Democratic National Convention — the physical host of a virtual assembly.

“Are those crickets?” a protester wondered during a lull in the megaphone chants.

Yes, they were crickets, audible in the distance around 7 p.m. Wednesday — actual crickets. Cicadas too, and sea gulls, far-off sirens and the general white noise of a city at dusk.

This is what passes for spectacle in Milwaukee this week, in a pandemic-era pageant defined largely by what is not happening — at least here. Grim steel fences surround the arena, although it’s not clear what they’re protecting; supposedly a control room or studio of some kind inside.

Brigades of masked bike cops occasionally ride by in formation, adding to the mood of a dystopian fortress, fully prepared but with little to do.

“It’s like they’re in this netherworld that is not attached to the normal reality,” said Stephen Perlato, a “protest artist” in from Boulder, Colo.

He held up one of his hand-painted collages — a kind of gun-and-bullet motif.

“You know when someone has experienced shock or trauma? That is how this feels,” Perlato said. “People seem kind of stunned. It’s hard to put into words.”

He tried metaphors and borrowed one from Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York. The coronavirus, Cuomo said in a virtual speech on Monday night of the convention, is a metaphor for a sickened country, ill-equipped to defend itself and invaded by an alien body.

“So that’s what we have all around us,” Perlato said.

In normal times, delegates and donors and dignitaries would be streaming into the arena at this hour with their requisite funny decorated hats.

In normal times, these convention weeks have a certain build. You sense anticipation growing, from the procedural stuff Monday to the keynote Tuesday to the running mate and spouses and former presidents and, finally, the crescendo of Thursday night, when the presumptive standard-bearer sheds the “presumptive,” assumes the nomination and delivers the acceptance speech. Balloons drop; swirls of confetti and hot takes and parties ensue; and then it’s on to the next spectacle — the big rallies, the debates, the frenzied homestretch and the election itself.

But among all the other things lost to the pandemic — 170,000 lives chief among them — America has been deprived of its accustomed spectacles and normal rhythms.

“I seem to be using the word ‘surreal’ a lot,” said Marty Brooks, CEO of the Wisconsin Center District in Milwaukee, which runs the convention center and many of the scheduled activities around the convention.

The city was proud of its selection for the convention last year, but the months of preparation and excitement gave way to angst when the coronavirus came ashore.

Then came the steady scaling back of plans — moving the convention out of the 17,000-seat Fiserv Forum into the smaller Wisconsin Center next door; the migrating of procedural steps (such as approving the party platform) to e-mail. Delegates were told in June not to come. The city remains the “anchor” for the proceedings, but it’s a light and largely symbolic anchor. The actual vessel has been scattered in a placeless, pixilated matrix of screens across the country — remote Jill Biden from Delaware, virtual calamari from Rhode Island.

What’s left for Milwaukee is a phantom limb version of a convention — the flesh is gone, but you still feel some remnant of its presence.

The Milwaukee pullout culminated early this month with the news that neither former Vice President Joe Biden nor his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, would be traveling here. The last wave of media people, celebrities and hard-core political junkies canceled. Signs and banners came down.

“That decision really knocked the wind out of our sails,” Brooks said.

Sympathy runs deep for the spiffed-up host city. Some say the Democrats should offer Milwaukee a redo in 2024, an easy gesture toward a vital swing state.

“It would be nice,” Brooks said. “But I’ve got too many battle scars in business to think that anything happens because people want to be fair and nice.”