With Clark and Reese gone, new crop of talented women's basketball players ready to take over

''I don't know that there's been a young African American superstar in women's basketball at this age be able to have this platform, and I think that's gonna do a ton for communities both in L.A. and across the country,'' USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. ''I wouldn't bet against her to be able to handle anything. At the same time, it's our job to prep her for what might be coming and make sure she's able to have joy and be a kid.''