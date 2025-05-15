With 'basketball mortality' in mind, Stephen Curry looks to the near future for another title chance

SAN FRANCISCO — The season over, Stephen Curry stopped before making his way out of Chase Center for a handshake and long embrace with Draymond Green.
These two longtime teammates are committed to making another championship run together, and now with Jimmy Butler by their side, knowing there might not be too many opportunities left.
Curry expressed sadness at how Golden State's season ended, with him on the bench unable to help because of a hamstring injury.
The Warriors were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 121-110 Game 5 loss Wednesday night in the Western Conference semifinals — Golden State's fourth straight game without Curry because of a strained left hamstring since he was hurt in the second quarter of Game 1 last week.
At 37 and with 16 NBA seasons to his name, Curry realizes NBA titles and postseason berths are no longer guaranteed and that there could only be a handful of chances remaining for him, Butler, Green and with Steve Kerr as coach.
''All we wanted was a chance, and to finish the year like we did, to sneak in the playoffs and win that first round, there's a lot to be proud of for sure, considering where we were,'' Curry said. ''But definitely disappointed, and frankly just sad that I wasn't out there able to play. We have hopefully a bright future in terms of coming back next year and trying again.''
Where the Warriors were only three months ago was searching for answers — until general manager Mike Dunleavy pulled off acquiring Butler at the trade deadline from Miami in a move that sent Andrew Wiggins to the Heat.
Butler led the way on both ends of the floor, even more so during Curry's recent absence.