''Barbie'' didn't just break the opening weekend record for 2023; It also shattered the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman.

With $162 million in ticket sales from North American theaters, according to studio totals Monday, ''Barbie'' catapulted past both ''Captain Marvel,'' which was co-directed by Anna Boden and opened to $153.4 million in 2019, and ''Wonder Woman,'' Patty Jenkins' 2017 film that debuted to $103.3 million. Boasting a reported price tag of $145 million, ''Barbie'' also cost less to produce than ''Captain Marvel'' ($152 million) and ''Wonder Woman'' ($200 million).

Globally, it also far surpassed ''Wonder Woman's'' debut with over $337 million versus $228.3 million, though ''Captain Marvel's'' global launch was higher at $455 million.

''Barbie's'' debut is also significant because its audience was 65% women — not a surprise in and of itself, but as far as box office history is concerned, movies that open over $100 million often have a majority male audience (including both ''Captain Marvel'' and ''Wonder Woman''). This, many have noted, is perhaps less a rule and more of a lack of big films that have been made and promoted with a blockbuster female audience in minds.

Gerwig co-wrote and directed ''Barbie'' which is intended to be the first of many Mattel-inspired spinoffs. And in just one weekend it's already surpassed the domestic grosses her last two films, ''Little Women,'' which earned $108.1 million and ''Lady Bird,'' with $49 million.

Now it's a question of how high ''Barbie'' can go and if it can outgross other top films directed by women. In North America, to get the No. 1 spot, ''Barbie'' will have to earn more than ''Frozen II,'' co-directed by Jennifer Lee, which tallied out with $477.4 million. ''Captain Marvel'' is in second place with $426.8 million.