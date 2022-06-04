Markets may be missing the mix.

As financial markets parse monetary policy tea leaves by the hour and remain in thrall to the twists and turns of major central banks, some argue investors are missing the broader economic policy picture shaping the years ahead.

One of the main themes of the decade before the pandemic was that Western governments were overly reliant on their central banks for economic support — preferring a policy mix that kept budget strings relatively tight while real interest rates sunk ever lower to prop up demand and fend off deflation.

In the two years after COVID-19 hit, all that seemed to get turned on its head.

Governments bust the bank to keep economies afloat through lockdowns, deficits and debt levels soared, and central banks effectively underwrote the additional borrowing required with zero rates and bond buying.

But as growth, employment and inflation have come roaring back, the reversal of interest rate cuts now underway questions just how much fiscal firepower will now be left longer term — not least if those borrowing rates remain higher for longer and economies stall again quickly.

Thanks in part to surging tax revenues as the U.S. economy re-opens, the Congressional Budget Office said this year's national budget deficit would shrink by more than $1.7 trillion compared with 2021, plummeting to 3.9% of gross domestic product from an eye-popping 12.4% last year and then further down to 3.7% in 2023.

A welcome metric at least for the Treasury bond market that's braced for the Federal Reserve to start running down its bloated balance sheet of U.S. debt holdings.

But the CBO's 2022 surprise barely masked a deterioration in the fiscal picture over the coming decade. It now expects the cumulative budget deficit in the 10 years to 2031 to rise by another $2.4 trillion compared with last July's forecast to $14.5 trillion.

And interest expenses on the federal debt were expected to more than double to 3.3% of GDP by 2032, lifting debt/GDP ratios to a record 110% alongside an average interest rate of 3.1% compared with 98% this year on an average rate of 1.9%.

Amundi Institute Chairman Pascal Blanque reckons the period of neatly complementary monetary and fiscal policies, what he dubs the "Great Coincidence," is now over and more difficult bargaining and synchronization of actions between economic policy makers lies ahead.

Dolan is editor-at-large for finance and markets at Reuters.