With a push from Trump, House GOP will try to approve their tax breaks and spending cuts bill

WASHINGTON — With a shove from President Donald Trump, House Republicans will try to hoist their budget framework to approval late Wednesday, despite grave misgivings from conservative GOP lawmakers that allowing trillions of dollars in tax breaks without deep spending cuts will pile onto the nation's debt.
Speaker Mike Johnson is almost daring the Republican holdouts to defy Trump and risk upending what the president calls the ''big, beautiful bill," which is central to his agenda of tax cuts, mass deportations and a smaller federal government. The GOP speaker cannot afford many defections from his slim majority, thanks to unified Democratic opposition.
Trump on Tuesday night admonished Republicans during a black-tie fundraising dinner at the National Building Museum the night before, saying ''You just got to get there — close your eyes and get there."
''Stop grandstanding!'' Trump told them, twice for emphasis, to applause.
Pushing the budget framework forward would be a milestone for Johnson, who had set a deadline of the congressional spring break recess Thursday for advancing the resolution. But a failed vote, particularly as the economy is convulsing over Trump's trade wars, would prove a major setback for the embattled speaker and the Republican agenda in Washington.
It's coming as Trump's tariff onslaught has left lawmakers on edge. Hours before the House was ready to vote, Trump paused much of his ambitious tariffs scheme, giving financial markets a bounce after days of turmoil and warnings of a U.S. recession.
''We are at a critical inflection point, with a generational opportunity,'' said Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, the chair of the House Budget Committee, at a rules meeting ahead of voting.
But House GOP conservatives, including several of those who met personally with Trump at the White House this week, remain concerned that the Senate GOP's blueprint, approved last weekend, does not slash spending to the level they believe is necessary to help prevent soaring deficits.